Published: 10:08 AM April 18, 2021
Firefighters have been called to a fire in the open this morning on the edge of Tunstall Forrest.
Crews from Aldeburgh, Leiston and Orford were called to Ferry Road shortly after 6.45am on Sunday.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the fire was in a space measuring 100m by 20m.
The incident remains ongoing.
Suffolk police have been notified of the fire.
