Fire in the open on edge of forest

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:08 AM April 18, 2021   
Fire crews have been tackling a fire in the open near Tunstall - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have been called to a fire in the open this morning on the edge of Tunstall Forrest. 

Crews from Aldeburgh, Leiston and Orford were called to Ferry Road shortly after 6.45am on Sunday. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the fire was in a space measuring 100m by 20m. 

The incident remains ongoing. 

Suffolk police have been notified of the fire. 

