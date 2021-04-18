Published: 10:08 AM April 18, 2021

Fire crews have been tackling a fire in the open near Tunstall - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have been called to a fire in the open this morning on the edge of Tunstall Forrest.

Crews from Aldeburgh, Leiston and Orford were called to Ferry Road shortly after 6.45am on Sunday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the fire was in a space measuring 100m by 20m.

The incident remains ongoing.

Suffolk police have been notified of the fire.