Firefighters tackling blaze at Needham Market home
Fire crews have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out at a home in Needham Market.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Pinecroft Way in the town shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.
Engines from Needham Market, Ipswich East and Stowmarket fire stations were dispatched to the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said a neighbour had alerted the fire service after spotting smoke billowing out of a home in the residential street.
The fire service said the blaze had started in a cavity wall.
Fire crews remain at the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
