Chimney fire engulfs thatched roof of home

PUBLISHED: 23:49 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 23:58 21 January 2020

A chimney fire spread to the roof of the thatched cottage on Pound Corner in Barningham. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Firefighters are fighting to save a thatched cottage in Suffolk after two people fled their burning historic home.

Fire crews from two counties were called to the two-storey cottage in Pound Corner, Barningham, at just after 9.20pm.

Eight fire crews are currently on the scene and could be joined by more as the firefighting operation unfolds.

The blaze is believed to have started after a fire in the chimney spread to the thatched roof.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that 75% of the roof was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene and that the total area affected was 30mx30m.

Sixteen engines were initially called to the incident from across Norfolk and Suffolk; two from Diss, one from East Harling, two from Thetford, one from Woodbridge, one from Eye, two from Haverhill, two from Bury St Edmunds, one from Elmswell, two from Ixworth, one from Brandon, and one from Newmarket.

The two occupants of the house safely escaped without any injury and are now safe in the care of the fire service.

Police have closed the road whilst the incident is being dealt with and have advised residents to avoid the area.

UK Power Networks are reported to be on scene alongside Suffolk Highways.

