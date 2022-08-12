News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews extinguish large playing field fire in Suffolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:32 PM August 12, 2022
Fire crews have extinguished a large playing field blaze in a Suffolk village.

They used two hoses to battle the fire off Mill Lane in Upper Layham, which started in about 50m by 25m of undergrowth and quickly spread to three large woodpiles.

Crews were called to the incident at about 6.45pm this evening and remained on the scene until 7.23pm battling the blaze.

It is thought that no one has been injured in the fire.

Crews from Ipswich Princes Street and Hadleigh were in attendance.


Suffolk Live News
Hadleigh News

