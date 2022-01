Fire crews have been called to help rescue a dog that is trapped inside of a car - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have been called to free a dog that is locked inside a car near Beccles.

Crews were called at 9.55am to Mill Common to reports of a small dog stuck inside a vehicle.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Crews are currently working to rescue the dog from the car."

Appliances from Halesworth and Bungay have been called to the incident.