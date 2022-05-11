Dozens of hale bales catch fire on back of lorry

11:35 AM May 11, 2022

Published: 11:35 AM May 11, 2022

Firefighters were called to a hale bale fire on the back of a lorry in Baythorne End - Credit: Morgan's Butchery

Fire crews were sent out to tackle a blaze involving 60 hale bales on the back of a lorry.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Baythorne End near the Suffolk border at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Spokeswoman said: "Crews were called reports of a fire on the back of a lorry.

"On arrival crews found around 50 to 60 hale bales alight."

The spokeswoman confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the blaze.

The road was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze - Credit: Morgan's Butchery

In a Facebook post, Morgan's Butchery said: "Big situation outside Baythorne Hall at the moment.

"A hale bale lorry has set on fire and the road between New England and Baythone End is completely closed.

"Three fire trucks trying to contain the situation."

Three fire appliances were sent to deal with the hale bale blaze yesterday - Credit: Morgan's Butchery

Firefighters tackled the blaze for a number of hours and a 'stop' call was made at 12.55am the following day by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Appliances from Newport, Clare and Haverhill attended the blaze.