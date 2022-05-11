Dozens of hale bales catch fire on back of lorry
- Credit: Morgan's Butchery
Fire crews were sent out to tackle a blaze involving 60 hale bales on the back of a lorry.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Baythorne End near the Suffolk border at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Spokeswoman said: "Crews were called reports of a fire on the back of a lorry.
"On arrival crews found around 50 to 60 hale bales alight."
The spokeswoman confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the blaze.
In a Facebook post, Morgan's Butchery said: "Big situation outside Baythorne Hall at the moment.
"A hale bale lorry has set on fire and the road between New England and Baythone End is completely closed.
Most Read
- 1 Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village
- 2 Investigation into thatched cottage fire concludes and cause revealed
- 3 Man suffers eight puncture wounds after being bitten by 'terrier-type' dog
- 4 Father accused of 'spinning lies' after leaving out son's involvement
- 5 'Old and costly' swimming pool to be demolished
- 6 Andy Warren: My League One team of the season... with a bit of a twist
- 7 Felixstowe seafront ice cream kiosk closing after a century
- 8 Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crash off A14
- 9 Suffolk's biggest beer festival to return with 250 drinks this summer
- 10 Town still working to keep striker Jackson at Portman Road
"Three fire trucks trying to contain the situation."
Firefighters tackled the blaze for a number of hours and a 'stop' call was made at 12.55am the following day by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.
Appliances from Newport, Clare and Haverhill attended the blaze.