News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Dozens of hale bales catch fire on back of lorry

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:35 AM May 11, 2022
Firefighters were called to a hale bale fire on the back of a lorry in Baythorne

Firefighters were called to a hale bale fire on the back of a lorry in Baythorne End - Credit: Morgan's Butchery

Fire crews were sent out to tackle a blaze involving 60 hale bales on the back of a lorry. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Baythorne End near the Suffolk border at about 4.30pm on Tuesday. 

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Spokeswoman said: "Crews were called reports of a fire on the back of a lorry. 

"On arrival crews found around 50 to 60 hale bales alight."

The spokeswoman confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the blaze. 

The road was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze

The road was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze - Credit: Morgan's Butchery

In a Facebook post, Morgan's Butchery said: "Big situation outside Baythorne Hall at the moment.

"A hale bale lorry has set on fire and the road between New England and Baythone End is completely closed.

Most Read

  1. 1 Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village
  2. 2 Investigation into thatched cottage fire concludes and cause revealed
  3. 3 Man suffers eight puncture wounds after being bitten by 'terrier-type' dog
  1. 4 Father accused of 'spinning lies' after leaving out son's involvement
  2. 5 'Old and costly' swimming pool to be demolished
  3. 6 Andy Warren: My League One team of the season... with a bit of a twist
  4. 7 Felixstowe seafront ice cream kiosk closing after a century
  5. 8 Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crash off A14
  6. 9 Suffolk's biggest beer festival to return with 250 drinks this summer
  7. 10 Town still working to keep striker Jackson at Portman Road

"Three fire trucks trying to contain the situation."

Three fire appliances were sent to deal with the hale bale blaze yesterday

Three fire appliances were sent to deal with the hale bale blaze yesterday - Credit: Morgan's Butchery

Firefighters tackled the blaze for a number of hours and a 'stop' call was made at 12.55am the following day by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. 

Appliances from Newport, Clare and Haverhill attended the blaze.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

The air ambulance has been called to a two-vehicle crash off the A14 in Stowupland

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road closed as air ambulance called to serious crash off A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A diversion is in place after a crash in Saxtead Road in Framlingham

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Driver taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Brick Kiln Road

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews rush to aid of trapped horse

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Southwold beach hut for sale at £250,000

Southwold beach hut on market for £250k - but may sell for even MORE

Richard Goss

Logo Icon