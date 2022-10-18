Firefighters tackling flat fire in Suffolk town

Firefighters are at the scene of a flat fire in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews have been called to a flat fire in Bury St Edmunds.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Hospital Road at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances have been sent to the scene.

Two firefighters are currently using breathing apparatus and one hose reel is currently being used to tackle the blaze.

All persons have been accounted for, the spokesman confirmed.

One person has suffered smoke inhalation and has been left in the care of the ambulance service.

Suffolk police has also been called to the scene.