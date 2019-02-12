Video

Suffolk celebrates a year of Meet Up Mondays coffee mornings

It warms the cockles in more ways than one - and now a network of meet-up groups across Suffolk has celebrated a year of tasty beverages and helping to combat loneliness.

Meet Up Mondays originally started in London.

However thanks to Ann Osborn and Sally Connick, more than 40 venues across Suffolk have joined up to the scheme which invites people of all ages suffering from loneliness to make friends, chat and enjoy a brew or two.

Weavers Tea Room in Peasenhall, the first venue in Suffolk to hold a meet-up, celebrated the anniversary with more than 20 guests in attendance.

Mrs Connick said: “It feels brilliant to celebrate the first anniversary. I can’t believe we’ve got to this stage, when last year we were so scared that not even one venue would sign up.

“Holding the event in Weavers was really special. It made everything feel so real. There were seven people at our first event last year and this morning I recognised some familiar faces.

“Every time I go, I hear stories about lasting friendships being made and it’s fantastic.”

The events have been particularly helpful for elderly people who have recently lost their loved ones, as it introduces them to people in the community with similar interests and hobbies, helping to make genuine friendships.

An average of 15 people attend each venue every week, with Mrs Connick estimating that hundreds of local people have been helped by the events.

Mrs Connick’s other endeavour, the Good Neighbour Scheme, has also aided the running of the events, offering transport to the venues and back for visitors.

Sarah Benstead, who owns Weavers Tea Room, said: “It’s a lovely thing to see every week, you get to see so many smiles on people’s faces.

“It’s a really nice thing for people to look forward to, instead of the normal weekend feeling of dreading a Monday morning coming around.”

Each venue is supplied with a goody bag, which includes coasters and window stickers, while event flyers have been donated by local estate agents Marks & Mann.

More information, including a map of venues across the county, can be found online here.