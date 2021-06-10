Gallery
First look at Clacton Pier's new observation wheel ahead of weekend opening
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Work to build Clacton Pier's new observation wheel is underway ahead of its opening this weekend.
Construction workers began building the seaside attraction on Tuesday, with the final touches now underway before welcoming its first customers.
The 33-metre high wheel is complete with 24 cars and can take up to 144 guests at one time.
Planning permission was granted by the council as part of the pier's 150th birthday celebrations, which tie in with the formation of the town.
It will be operated seven-days-a-week from 9am to 10pm, with rides priced at £3 per person.
Speaking earlier this week, pier director Billy Ball said he is "delighted" to see everything moving forward – with the Looping Star roller coaster also hoped to open soon.
“This will be a community wheel which we will also use as a focus for fundraising activities for charity," he added.
