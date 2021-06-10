First look at Clacton Pier's new observation wheel ahead of weekend opening

Gallery

Published: 6:36 PM June 10, 2021

A new observation wheel has arrived on Clacton Pier ready for the summer - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Work to build Clacton Pier's new observation wheel is underway ahead of its opening this weekend.

Construction workers began building the seaside attraction on Tuesday, with the final touches now underway before welcoming its first customers.

The 33-metre high wheel is complete with 24 cars and can take up to 144 guests at one time.

Planning permission was granted by the council as part of the pier's 150th birthday celebrations, which tie in with the formation of the town.

It will be operated seven-days-a-week from 9am to 10pm, with rides priced at £3 per person.

The wheel will open to customers this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Speaking earlier this week, pier director Billy Ball said he is "delighted" to see everything moving forward – with the Looping Star roller coaster also hoped to open soon.

“This will be a community wheel which we will also use as a focus for fundraising activities for charity," he added.

Work to build the wheel started earlier this week - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rides are priced at £3 for adults - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The wheel will also be used to help raise money for charity - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



