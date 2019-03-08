E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood alerts in place along Suffolk and Essex coast

PUBLISHED: 19:54 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:54 01 October 2019

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding overnight Picture: SARAH PEARSON

SARAH PEARSON

The government has issued a flood alert along much of the south Suffolk coast amid high tides across the region.

The Flood Information Service issued the alert earlier on Tuesday, October 1, calling for people to take care overnight due to high spring tides and a small surge in the North Sea.

The alert warns the waterfront at Pin Mill and The Strand at Wherstead may be flooded, while water may be on the quay at Mistley in Essex, all between 1.40am and 3.40am on Wednesday, October 2.

Flood maps show much of the riverbed of the River Orwell and River Deben are at risk - including the Ipswich waterfront.

Elsewhere, a higher grade warning is in place for Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry for the same reasons, prompting the flood gates at Felixstowe to be closed across the town's seafront.

In the alerts posted online, the service said: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself at risk. We will monitor the situation and will reissue this message for subsequent tides if required."

A yellow weather warning for rain had also been in place across Suffolk and Essex on Tuesday until 8pm.

A map of the affected areas is available here.

