Flood alert issued for Suffolk and Essex coast today and tomorrow

Bawdsey Quay is one of the areas where a flood alert has been issued. Picture: IAN BARRATT Ian Barratt

A flood alert for the Suffolk and Essex coast has been issued by the Environment Agency, warning that some coastal roads and footpaths could be flooded today and late tonight.

The alert covers the coast from Felixstowe to Clacton, including the Orwell and Stour estuaries.

Tides are currently higher than usual due to high spring tides and a small surge, and the agency warned of "a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths" up to 1.45pm today.

It has also issued alerts for the tidal Deben estuary and Bawdsey Quay over high tide levels between 12.05 am and 2am on Monday, with high tide levels at Felixstowe Ferry and riverside areas at Woodbridge and Waldringfield.

Areas most at risk are said to be Bawdsey Quay and in front of the flood defences at Felixstowe Ferry, as well as isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary. An alert for other areas of the coast may also be issued for tonight.

A flood alert is also currently expected for 1.36pm on Monday.

The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront were being closed due to today's alert.

The agency's Flood Information Service also warned that the waterfront at Pin Mill and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded, and there could be water on the quay at Mistley.

It said: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself at risk."