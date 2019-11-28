E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood alerts remain in place with further heavy rain expected

PUBLISHED: 06:59 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 28 November 2019

Flooding was particularly bad around the Kenton area of Eye on Wednesday Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Flooding was particularly bad around the Kenton area of Eye on Wednesday Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Flood alerts remain this morning after travel chaos on the county's roads on Wednesday.

Half a month's worth of rain fell in some areas yesterday with major roads such as the A12 and A14 being shut for several hours because of the rain.

Five flood alerts were issued by the Environment Agency on Wednesday, warning members of the public to be prepared for possible flooding.

Those out and about were warned to "take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger".

The alerts cover:

- The Ratttlesden River and River Gipping - affecting Stowmarket and Needham Market.

- The Rivers Deben and Lark - affecting areas including Wickham Market, Woodbridge, Grundisburgh, the Bealings, Martlesham.

- The Rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston, Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses - affecting areas like Halesworth, Chediston and Walpole.

- The Rivers Box and Brett - affecting areas like Hadleigh, Lavenham and Layham.

- The River Gipping - affecting areas downstream of Needham Market to upstream of London Road Bridge, Ipswich.

Forecasters say that although the worst of the rainfall is now over there are still some showers on the way, largely during Thursday afternoon, which should clear away into the early evening.

Friday is expected to be a much clearer and colder day.

