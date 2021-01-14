'Immediate action required' as flood warnings in place on Suffolk border

Published: 10:23 AM January 14, 2021

Meadows flooded at Flatford, near the Suffolk/Essex border, in the past. - Credit: Mick Webb

Two flood warnings have been issued in the region, as water levels continue to rise after heavy rainfall.

The warnings, which say immediate action is required, have been put in place along the Suffolk and Essex border for Bumpstead Brook through Steeple Bumpstead to New England and the Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer.

The areas most at risk are Smiths Green, Helions Road, Water Lane, the bottom of Church Street, North Street, Blois Road, the Endway and the Blois Meadows Business Centre in Steeple Bumpstead, waterside properties in Broad Green, riverside properties in Haverhill and Sturmer, and the A1307 and A143.

A statement from the Environment Agency said: "River levels are high and expected to continue to rise in response to the rainfall.

"The forecast is for persistent rain this morning and into the afternoon, more settled on Friday but with further rainfall on Saturday."

The statement also said the warnings may need to be expanded to cover a larger area.

An update on the warnings is expected no later than 6pm on Thursday January 14.

Five alerts — saying flooding is possible — are also in place across Suffolk.

More information can be found here.











