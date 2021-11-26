News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
No timescale for when Suffolk road closed due to flooding can reopen

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 PM November 26, 2021
Potter's Bridge near Southwold

Potter's Bridge near Southwold is regularly flooded - Credit: John Huggins

Frustration has been growing among Southwold residents over a road closed due to consistent flooding over several years and the seemingly slow pace of action.

The often submerged Potter's Bridge along the B1127, was closed earlier this month until repairs can be completed - although there is no set timeframe.

Suffolk Highways was instructed to install an urgent road closure, due to road damage caused by extensive tidal flooding, which cannot be seen through flooded water.

Potter's Bridge

The outflow area by Easton Bavents which fills with sand causing the water to back up onto the marsh and road - Credit: John Huggins

Repairs must be completed to both the drainage valves and the road before the closure can be removed. Regular inspections will be undertaken but Suffolk Highways was unable to provide timescales as to when the repairs will be completed.

Southwold resident and campaigner against the flooding John Huggins said the small river that runs underneath the road at Potter's Bridge used to go through a sluice which has been taken away by coastal erosion.

Mr Huggins said: "Because of sand movement and the fact it is a small river, it gets blocked up. That's basically what's happened now, it's completely blocked up, the water level rises on the marshes and the road get flooded."

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey is campaigning against plans for power project infrastructure whic

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has been contacted by many constituents about the flooded road - Credit: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey said: “I am aware that this has been an ongoing issue on this particular road for several years and I have previously raised concerns with Suffolk County Council and the Environment Agency.

"I understand that the Environment Agency has not been able to access the land near Potters Bridge to undertake remedial action. I encourage the county council to proactively take this up and resolve it.”

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “We work with Natural England to control water levels on Easton Broad, to reduce flooding on the B1127 by draining the water and to help protect the wetland for breeding birds. 

“People should know their flood risk and sign up for free flood warnings by going to www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk or calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188."

The Environment Agency recently constructed a footbridge to allow full pedestrian access for beach walkers during times when the Broad is draining. 

In order to continue to carry out the drainage work The agency need access to private land and have been discussing this with the landowner.

