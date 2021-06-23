Rubbish dumped on A14 approach road
- Credit: Steve Smith
A pile of rubbish has been dumped on a country road leading to the A14 - partially blocking the carriageway.
The fly-tipping was spotted on Brightwell Road just outside Kirton.
The rubbish was found by local resident Steve Smith around 6.30am this morning, and he has branded whoever dumped it as "lazy".
“To find this rubbish fly tipped in the layby this morning is just disgusting, lazy and there is no need for it," Mr Smith said.
"Now someone else has to clear their rubbish at our cost, unbelievable.”
Garden waste, a bike and furniture was dumped in the last layby on Brightwell Road between Brightwell, Bucklesham and Kirton, blocking part of the road, before the A14 Felixstowe sliproad.
East Suffolk Council has been approached for a comment.
