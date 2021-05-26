News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

New fly-tipping campaign after 4,500 incidents reported last year

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:00 PM May 26, 2021   
Hundreds of instances of fly-tipping have been recorded in East Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over 4,500 reports of fly tipping were recorded last year - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A new campaign to deter people from fly-tipping has been started after more than 4,500 incidents were reported last year alone. 

The #scrapflytipping campaign has been set up by a group of local authorities who make up the Suffolk's Fly Tipping Action Group as it costs hundreds of thousands of pounds to clear the waste, which is paid for by Suffolk residents, as well as farmers and other landowners. 

Councillor James Mallinder, chair of Suffolk Waste Partnership, said: "There is no excuse for fly-tipping and it will not be tolerated in Suffolk.

"It is an incredibly selfish act and a blight on our local environment, a source of pollution, a potential danger to public health and a hazard to wildlife.

“Part of the problem is caused when people allow their waste to be taken away by unlicensed waste carriers, so it is essential that the public make sure that only licensed waste carriers are used.

You may also want to watch:

"This can be easily checked by asking to see their Waste Carrier Licence or by looking up the company, either on the Environment Agency website or by telephoning 03708 506 506.”

If illegally discarded, the waste can be traced back to the owner and if a licensed waste carrier hasn't been used to dispose of the waste, then the owner will be fined. Even if it was not the owner who carried out the act of fly-ipping. 

Over recent months there has been several incidents of fly-tipping reported in Suffolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested over discovery of human bones in Sudbury
  2. 2 New fish restaurant and seafood deli opening in Sudbury this summer 
  3. 3 Gwion Edwards contract latest as Blues bid to keep Welsh winger
  1. 4 Do you recognise this duo caught on CCTV camera?
  2. 5 Ambulance and police rush to crash on A140
  3. 6 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
  4. 7 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
  5. 8 'I'm excited by a fresh start and a fresh challenge' - Skuse on Ipswich exit and Colchester move
  6. 9 Family's heartbreak as puppy dies after eating rare plant
  7. 10 Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why

Members of the public and businesses are being urged to remember the SCRAP code to stop fly tipping in Suffolk: 

• Suspect ALL waste carriers

 Check with the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506 that the provider taking your waste away is licensed

• Refuse unexpected offers to have waste taken away

• Ask what will happen to your waste

• Paperwork should be obtained – get a full receipt

The full list of local authorities part of the Suffolk's Fly Tipping Action Group is:

  • Suffolk County Council
  • Suffolk's district and borough councils
  • Environment Agency
  • Suffolk Constabulary
  • Forestry Commission
  • Broads Authority
  • National Farmers’ Union (NFU)
  • Country Land and Business Association (CLA)
Suffolk County Council
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man, 20, charged with indicent exposure incidents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
Needham Market coronavirus testing site, Suffolk

Coronavirus

Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mapped: The 134 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus