Published: 4:00 PM May 26, 2021

Over 4,500 reports of fly tipping were recorded last year - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A new campaign to deter people from fly-tipping has been started after more than 4,500 incidents were reported last year alone.

The #scrapflytipping campaign has been set up by a group of local authorities who make up the Suffolk's Fly Tipping Action Group as it costs hundreds of thousands of pounds to clear the waste, which is paid for by Suffolk residents, as well as farmers and other landowners.

Councillor James Mallinder, chair of Suffolk Waste Partnership, said: "There is no excuse for fly-tipping and it will not be tolerated in Suffolk.

"It is an incredibly selfish act and a blight on our local environment, a source of pollution, a potential danger to public health and a hazard to wildlife.

“Part of the problem is caused when people allow their waste to be taken away by unlicensed waste carriers, so it is essential that the public make sure that only licensed waste carriers are used.

"This can be easily checked by asking to see their Waste Carrier Licence or by looking up the company, either on the Environment Agency website or by telephoning 03708 506 506.”

If illegally discarded, the waste can be traced back to the owner and if a licensed waste carrier hasn't been used to dispose of the waste, then the owner will be fined. Even if it was not the owner who carried out the act of fly-ipping.

Over recent months there has been several incidents of fly-tipping reported in Suffolk.

Members of the public and businesses are being urged to remember the SCRAP code to stop fly tipping in Suffolk:

• Suspect ALL waste carriers

• Check with the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506 that the provider taking your waste away is licensed

• Refuse unexpected offers to have waste taken away

• Ask what will happen to your waste

• Paperwork should be obtained – get a full receipt

The full list of local authorities part of the Suffolk's Fly Tipping Action Group is: