Yellow weather warning for fog covers parts of Suffolk
Published: 7:28 AM March 3, 2021
A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued by the Met Office for this morning, creating difficult conditions for drivers.
The warning lasts from 3am to 10am today and covers Ipswich, up to Orford, down to Harwich and Colchester.
However, it misses the west and north of Suffolk in areas such as Haverhill, Bury and Newmarket.
When driving in fog it is advised to drive slowly with dipped headlights, as full beams reflect off the fog creating a white wall effect.
Fog lights should be turned on, but swiftly turned off once visibility improves.
