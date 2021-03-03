News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Yellow weather warning for fog covers parts of Suffolk

Holly Hume

Published: 7:28 AM March 3, 2021   
The fog descended in the early hours of this morning

The fog descended in the early hours of this morning - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued by the Met Office for this morning, creating difficult conditions for drivers.

The warning lasts from 3am to 10am today and covers Ipswich, up to Orford,  down to Harwich and Colchester.

However, it misses the west and north of Suffolk in areas such as Haverhill, Bury and Newmarket.

When driving in fog it is advised to drive slowly with dipped headlights, as full beams reflect off the fog creating a white wall effect.

Fog lights should be turned on, but swiftly turned off once visibility improves. 

Send us your pictures of the fog by emailing: eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk

