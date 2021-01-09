Foodbanks see spike in uptake following lockdown
- Credit: Archant
Foodbanks are already seeing rising requests for their help across Suffolk thanks to lockdown.
Centres across the county have already seen referral rates rise as the number of families needing their help grows.
Mike Smith from the Stowmarket Foodbank said: "From what we can see there is a spike in demand."
Mr Smith said that local schools had been referring more families to the foodbank after a "lag" in free school meal vouchers arriving.
"At this time of years there's a demand on keeping the house warm," said Mr Smith.
You may also want to watch:
"Some times there's a decision of heat or eat."
The community centre used by the foodbank is currently closed because of restrictions. Mr Smith said that anyone making donations should drop them off at pick up points in local supermarkets.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus
- 2 Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres
- 3 People in Suffolk could face checks during latest Covid lockdown, police warn
- 4 Town have 'close to a full-strength squad' as army of injured players make significant progress
- 5 More than 11,000 Covid infections in seven days as rates continue to rise across the region
- 6 Mum stole cash from child's football club to fund her lifestyle
- 7 Family moving home fined £900 for driving overweight van on A14
- 8 Suffolk records 3,700 new cases in a week as rates continue to rise
- 9 Post Office closed for deep clean after possible coronavirus case
- 10 Road closed as man seriously injured in car accident
Mr Smith said they were waiting to see how shoppers heading out less would impact on their pick up points.
Henry Wilson project director at the Reach Haverhill said that the foodbank there was preparing for what was still yet to come.
"We have been inundated with food," said Mr Wilson.
"Our message is that while we are not asking for anything, we are still accepting donations."
Mr Wilson said that he expected to see demand continue to increase.
"We have had such a busy December," said Mr Wilson.
"It was 20% up on last December.
"January and February are busy months and this is already proving to be the case."
Mr Wilson said that the debt advice the service provides was also seeing an increase in use from all areas of society.
He said that he believed things would get worse before they got better and it wasn't immediately clear when things would end
"We think it's going to get big and people are going to need help, " said Mr Wilson.
Maureen Reynel founder of FIND in Ipswich said that the situation there had continued to be tough.
"The numbers have increased again," said Mrs Reynel.
"Every day there are over 30 referrals.
"It's not just people who we have had before. Obviously more people are struggling.
"We have just got to keep going."
Mrs Reynel said that the some volunteers had, had to step back because of the virus but she was hoping to bring new ones in soon.
What items would foodbanks like?
Stowmarket
Tinned meat
Tinned fish
Tinned potatoes
Haverhill
Any donations accepted
FIND
Fresh food (contact Mrs Reynel 01473 833351)
Plastic bags