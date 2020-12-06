Published: 2:34 PM December 6, 2020 Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020

Callum Harriott tweeted about the incident, after fans booed Colchester United players who took the knee in a stand against racism Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Colchester United player Callum Harriott has shared his disappointment after a number of fans booed players who took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter.

Absolutely Disappointed today ! Before kick off taking the kneel in support of Black Lives Matter and hearing our crowd is BOOING ridiculous. @ColU_Official pic.twitter.com/rrFGGpRxDW — Callum Harriott (@Ckharriott) December 5, 2020

The incident happened at Saturday’s game against Grimsby Town at the Jobserve Community Stadium, which the U’s won 2-1 to a crowd of nearly 1,000 fans.

Harriott, who scored a goal in the 56th minute, tweeted yesterday evening to share his thoughts.

The winger said: “Absolutely Disappointed today! Before kick off taking the kneel in support of Black Lives Matter and hearing our crowd is BOOING. Ridiculous.”

U’s defender and former Ipswich Town star Tommy Smith also tweeted: “Good 3 points from the lads, enjoyed scoring my first goal for the club and to have fans back is amazing although a select few let themselves down during the kneel.”

Colchester United are fully behind any and all of our players and staff who take a stand against any form of discrimination in football, sport and life. We also condemn the behaviours of any supporters that actively voice opposition to those activities. #ColU — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) December 5, 2020

Colchester United has since shared support for the players actions, tweeting: “Colchester United are fully behind any and all of our players and staff who take a stand against any form of discrimination in football, sport and life. We also condemn the behaviours of any supporters that actively voice opposition to those activities.”

The Black Lives Matter movement was brought to international attention after the death of unarmed African American George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis in May.

Several marches took place in major UK cities and towns against racism in the months that followed, including Ipswich and Colchester.

This is the first weekend sports fans have been allowed to spectate again since the start of the pandemic, after Suffolk and Essex were placed into Tier 2 restrictions on Wednesday.