Published: 1:39 PM March 22, 2021

Jess Glynne performing at Thetford Forest in 2019. Her performance scheduled for this June has been postponed to next year - Credit: Natalie Sadler/Archant

Stars including Jess Glynne and Rag'n'Bone Man will not perform in Thetford Forest this year, as the major Suffolk concerts have been called off.

Forestry England has decided to postpone its whole Forest Live outdoor summer concert series to 2022, including the hugely popular concerts at High Lodge, near Brandon, as Covid-19 restrictions continue.

Big names which had been due to perform in the forest in June included Rag'n'Bone Man, Keane, Madness and Jess Glynne.

Pop superstar Jess Glynne, whose concert in Thetford Forest has now been postponed to 2022 - Credit: Nadine Ijewere

The gigs would have seen the forest’s High Lodge transformed into a festival like-arena.

But now all the concerts have been moved to next year - after Forest Live also had to be cancelled in 2020. Madness and Rag’n’Bone Man were also due to perform then, so this is the second time their gigs have been postponed.

You may also want to watch:

The rescheduled dates for next year are: Rag‘n’Bone Man: Thursday, June 16; Keane: Friday, June 17; Jess Glynne: Sunday, June 19; Madness: Saturday, June 18

Forestry England said in a statement: “The government’s roadmap out of lockdown has made it clear that we cannot hold our Forest Live concerts this summer.

Rag'n'Bone Man is one of the artists whose concert has been postponed - Credit: PA

"We are extremely disappointed, but this is the best way to keep our valued customers safe, as well as the staff, volunteers, contractors and artists that make Forest Live possible.

"We are delighted to confirm that all Forest Live 2021 headline acts have been able to reschedule all their performances and will be joining us in June 2022..

"We would like to send our deepest apologies to everyone who was hoping to come to a Forest Live gig this summer.

"We can’t wait to experience the best live music in our beautiful forests with you next year and thank you very much for your continued support.”

All bookings remain valid for the 2022 dates and customers will be contacted by their point of purchase.

Even though bookings will be rolled over automatically, if you have booked for this year but can't attend in 2022, it is possible to get a refund of your ticket price and booking fee.

For full details of how to request a refund, or to book for next year, visit the Forestry England website.