Former Lloyds Bank branch to be turned into apartments
Plans to turn a former Lloyds Bank branch in Lakenheath into five self-contained apartments have been approved by councillors.
The change of use planning application to turn the former bank at 19 High Street into apartments was approved last week by West Suffolk Council.
The bank branch, which is already used for residential accomodation on its first floor, closed its doors to customers in October 2018 and has been vacant ever since.
The plans include a two-storey rear extension and partial demolition of existing flat-roofed extensions to form the apartments.
The application was supported by Lakenheath Parish Council.
In the design and access statement, architects Spawforths said: “The proposals do not materially affect the character and appearance of the conservation area.
“The diversification of the proposals will help maintain a vibrant and sustainable settlement location. The proposals do not affect existing access arrangements and nor do they adversely impact upon the privacy of neighbours, and would not create any concerns with regards to overlooking.
“The proposal gives use to a vacant building and in doing so will improve the streetscene and character of the conservation area.”