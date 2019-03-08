Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Victims leave court with 'heads held high' as child abuse 'parasite' is jailed

PUBLISHED: 16:47 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 25 June 2019

Julian Myserscough Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Julian Myserscough Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A child abuser described as 'vile, evil and utterly remorseless' has been jailed for 21 years for raping and sexually assaulting girls.

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

One of Julian Myerscough's victims returned to Ipswich Crown Court, where he made her take the stand and relive the ordeal, to face down her abuser and label him a "parasite".

The 57-year-old former law lecturer, once of Lowestoft, was found guilty of two counts of rape and nine other offences, including indecent assault, causing unnecessary suffering and assault by penetration on girls under 13 between 2001 and 2010.

During an emotional hearing for all but the outwardly impassive defendant, one victim accused him of an animal-like lack of compassion, adding: "You are a parasite, clinging to the lives of the innocent".

The former UEA lecturer was forced to hear from all three young women about the shame, harm and silence he caused.

However, said one victim: "You are not responsible for everything - for my success, perseverance and inability to give up."

Another said: "I went for so long believing what happened was my fault, before I realised it wasn't.

"I'm glad I was brave enough to get justice for myself and others.

"I hope you feel some remorse for the lives you have destroyed.

"I leave this court with my head held high - and the knowledge that no other children will suffer at your hands."

Detective Constable Kate Bond Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYDetective Constable Kate Bond Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Myerscough was convicted of possessing indecent images of children in 2010 - and in 2015, when he vanished from court while jurors considered a verdict.

He was detained in Dublin but later released on appeal and fled to Romania, where he was arrested for child abuse charges and brought back by Suffolk police.

Judge David Goodin said Myerscough had used the three girls when they had no words or vocabulary to describe the abuse.

"It's not necessary for me to describe the full horror of the abuse suffered by each little girl," added Judge Goodin, who was in no doubt Myerscough continued to view children as sexual objects, based on disturbing text messages found on his phone in Romania.

"I deeply hope they can achieve the closure they deserve," he said.

"It won't lessen the effects of your activity but it may be the beginning of a healing process."

Myerscough was sentenced to 21 years' custody with an extended five-year licence period. He must serve at least 14 behind bars.

Det Con Kate Bond spent six years on the case of a man described by investigators as a "vile, evil and utterly remorseless predator".

She was commended by Judge David Goodin for her "sensitive, quiet and determined" effort to achieve justice for his victims.

After the hearing, she said: "There were many bumps along the road - not least when he absconded from court.

"The fight has been long, but justice has finally caught up with him."

An NSPCC spokesperson said the sentence showed it was never too late for survivors to report abuse, adding: "Myerscough used fear and control in an attempt to stop his victims reporting his sickening abuse, but it is their astounding bravery that has helped jail him for his vile crimes."

The NSPCC helpline offers advice about non-recent abuse on 0808 8005000. Young people can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 or via childline.org.uk.

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Victims leave court with ‘heads held high’ as child abuse ‘parasite’ is jailed

Julian Myserscough Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Twelve dead after strep outbreak in Essex

Invasive Group A Strepococcus (iGAS) has reportedly caused the death of 12 people in Essex, with another 20 cases reported in the county Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Visitors invited to become a part of history in £5m Ickworth project

The ambitious conservation project at Ickworth will start this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I think we need one or two to try and help... But if you have too many then it becomes a problem’ – Lambert on his transfer plans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert wants to keep a tight squad for 2019/20. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists