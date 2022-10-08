Former Ipswich Town manager John Duncan dies aged 73

John Duncan (left) was the Ipswich Town manager between 1987 and 1990 - Credit: Archant

Former Ipswich Town manager John Duncan has died at the age of 73.

The Scotsman, who was in charge of the Tractor Boys between 1987 and 1990, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.

Duncan took over from Bobby Ferguson after Town had narrowly failed to bounce back to the First Division at the first attempt.

In his first two seasons, the team finished in the top half of the Second Division both times, but failed to make the play-offs.

After being relieved of his duties at Ipswich in 1990, Duncan's next move in management was to rejoin Chesterfield in 1993 who he had left six years previously to move to Town.

One of his key signings was Sergei Baltacha, from Dynamo Kiev (as it was then known) in 1988, he was the first Soviet Union footballer to play in English football - he had 45 caps for the Soviets and played in the 1982 World Cup.

In his playing career, Duncan was a former forward and had played for the likes of Dundee, Tottenham Hotspur and Derby County prior to transitioning to management.

He was also a qualified teacher.