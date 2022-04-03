Former Suffolk MP speaks at Woodbridge climate action event

Former Suffolk MP John Gummer was the keynote speaker at the climate event - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The former agriculture minister and Suffolk Coastal MP John Gummer was the keynote speaker at a climate change summit held over the weekend.

Lord Deben, who is chairman of the independent UK Committee on Climate Change, spoke on Saturday at the two-day event, which was held at Woodbridge Community Hall and organised by Woodbridge Town Council.

The event featured a wealth of speakers from wildlife and conservation groups on Saturday and Sunday, including Christine Buxton, chief executive of Suffolk Wildlife Trust, discussing nature and climate, and Dr Helene Burningham, a coastal scientist from the University College of London, who discussed building coastal community stewardship.

Jon Neal, chief executive of Suffolk Mind, also spoke about climate anxiety, while Sadie Lofthouse, from Adnams Brewery, talked about big and small steps in climate action.

Attendees to the event also enjoyed refreshments and exhibitors such as Suffolk Birding Group, Woodbridge Growers and Fairtrade Ipswich.