Field 'well alight' as crews tackle blaze in west Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:54 PM August 2, 2022
Fire crews attend the scene of a field fire in Wades Lanes, Chelmondiston. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

A field fire has broken out in Fornham Lane in Westley (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A field fire has broken out in a west Suffolk village.

Emergency services were called to Fornham Lane in Westley, near Bury St Edmunds, at about 3.10pm.

A total of six appliances are in attendance from Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth and Newmarket.

According to Suffolk County Council, the field is "well alight", with hedges and undergrowth also affected.

The incident is ongoing.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

