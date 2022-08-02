Field 'well alight' as crews tackle blaze in west Suffolk village

A field fire has broken out in Fornham Lane in Westley (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A field fire has broken out in a west Suffolk village.

Emergency services were called to Fornham Lane in Westley, near Bury St Edmunds, at about 3.10pm.

A total of six appliances are in attendance from Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth and Newmarket.

According to Suffolk County Council, the field is "well alight", with hedges and undergrowth also affected.

The incident is ongoing.