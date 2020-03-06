E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Four men jailed after thousands of cannabis plants seized in raid

PUBLISHED: 17:46 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:36 06 March 2020

Ovidijus Urbonas, top left, Mindaugas Ivoskus, top right, Karolis Gumauskas, bottom left, and Egidijus Ivoskus. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ovidijus Urbonas, top left, Mindaugas Ivoskus, top right, Karolis Gumauskas, bottom left, and Egidijus Ivoskus. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

Four men arrested following the discovery of an "industrial-scale" cannabis factory on an isolated Suffolk business park have been given jail sentences totalling more than nine years.

The plants recovered by police from the Great Bricett cannabis factory. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYThe plants recovered by police from the Great Bricett cannabis factory. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sentencing the men, Judge Emma Peters said: "It is obvious this was a very professional set up."

Police officers who went to huts at the business park in Great Bricett with a search warrant in October last year discovered 2,758 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Joe Bird, prosecuting, said the plants had been assessed by an expert as having a potential value of between £462,000 and £1.8 million.

He described the set up as an "industrial-scale cannabis factory" designed for repeated harvests.

The plants recovered by police from the Great Bricett cannabis factory. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYThe plants recovered by police from the Great Bricett cannabis factory. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The court heard that during their search of the premises officers discovered a 200m trench containing cables to abstract electricity from a nearby caravan park.

You may also want to watch:

Before the court were Ovidijus Urbonas, 41, of King's Cross Road, London, Egidijus Ivoskus, 42, Karolis Gumauskas, 26, and Mindaugas Ivoskus, 27, all of no fixed address.

They all admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis between October 1 and October 19 last year.

Mindaugas Ivoskus was jailed for 42 months and Egidijus Ivoskus and Gumauskas were each jailed for 24 months.

Urbonas was jailed for 20 months. A 65-year-old man, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, was initially released on police bail but has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Mark Pollikett of Suffolk police said: "This was one of the largest cannabis factory finds in Suffolk in recent years and the overall yield from the plants from within the buildings would have been substantial.

"We continually work to disrupt such illegal factories because of the harm they cause and the associated criminal acts which go hand in hand with the running of these illegal operations.

"The combined sentence handed down today demonstrates that anyone involved in the supply of drugs will not be treated lightly by the courts and we will continue to work to ensure that Suffolk is a hostile place for this type of criminality."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Church silver worth £8,000 disappears in Royal Mail postal blunder

The team at St Peters church in Copdock. pictured l-r Adrian Basham, Mike Osborne and Ruth Lincoln Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three new cases of Coronavirus reported in East of England

The number of cases of Coronavirus in the UK has gone up Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Police contact family of missing Suffolk dad as body found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Suffolk primary school forced to close to pupils

Hollesley Primary School in Hollesley has been closed for the day. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Strictly winner Joe McFadden to appear in cult musical at Ipswich Regent

Joe McFadden stars in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: The Musical which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Darren Bell
Drive 24