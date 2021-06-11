Could you help cuddly stray cat Agatha find a new home?
Published: 4:48 PM June 11, 2021
An affectionate stray cat in Framlingham who "loves a cuddle" is in need of its forever home.
Agatha, now in the care of Cats Protection, had been living rough for some time – although is believed to have once been a loved pet.
Volunteers believe the black cat is around 11 years old.
It is said she "loves a cuddle and lots of fuss" and is looking for a perfect home where she can get the comfort and affection she deserves.
The Framlingham branch of Cats Protection has recently purchased a range of new cat cabins for the cats and kittens in need of a new home, dubbed "five-star accommodation" with heated sleeping quarters and climbing space.
Those interested in adopting Agatha should call the charity on 01728 723499.
