Scheme will ensure isolated people enjoy Christmas meal in company

PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 November 2019

The Hour Community and The Crown Hotel will be collaborating for the Christmas lunch partnership Picture: ANDREW HIRST

The Hour Community and The Crown Hotel will be collaborating for the Christmas lunch partnership Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Residents of a Suffolk town who would otherwise spend Christmas Day alone are to be treated to a cooked meal on the day thanks to kind-hearted members of the community.

The Hour Community in Framlingham is preparing to set up the Christmas Day Lunch Club project.

It aims to ensure 30 people in the town will spend Christmas Day in the company of others.

The group are to invite Framlingham residents in need into the Crown Hotel next month where they will be treated to a Christmas lunch.

Those who are unable to make the journey to the hotel in Market Hill will be picked up, the Hour Community have confirmed.

Nick Corke, chief executive of the Hour Community, said: "Sometimes you have to put yourself in other peoples' shoes.

"Being on your own on Christmas Day is a ghastly thought."

This year is the first time that the Hour Community will be managing the scheme, although it has been running for more than 20 years.

It is expected to cost several hundred pounds to run on the day and has been made possible by donations on the Hour Community website.

Mr Corke paid tribute to everyone who has contributed to the cause so far.

He added: "We're trying to build the community spirit in Framlingham that had gone.

"We owe everyone who has supported us a huge thank you. You never know that one day it could be you who needs help."

"The Crown Hotel could not have been more helpful with their support.

"I'm also grateful to Connie Grimwood and Clarke and Simpson Estate Agents, as well as the Co-op, for their help."

The scheme has been partly-supported by Framlingham Town Council, with councillors approving a £150 grant for the Hour Community project in November's council meeting.

Philip Collins, chairman of the town council, said: "We have contributed to the service as it's a worthwhile cause.

"It's important for those who find themselves alone on Christmas Day, and it's great that they can feel part of a community.

"The work the people in our community do is something the town council is pleased to support.

"Where possible, we will support the Hour Community."

