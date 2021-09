Published: 9:57 AM September 3, 2021

Fire crews are currently tackling a fire in a 40 tonne grain silo - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fire crews are currently tackling a fire in a 40 tonne grain silo in Dennington.

They were called to the incident at a property in Laxfield Road at around 6.20am this morning.

Two appliances are currently on the scene to tackle the blaze with firefighters using one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

No casualties have been reported.