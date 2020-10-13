E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Take a look at the Railway Inn’s new-look pool room

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 October 2020

Darren Springle runs the pub with partner Kezia Bayfield. Picture: THE RAILWAY INN

Darren Springle runs the pub with partner Kezia Bayfield. Picture: THE RAILWAY INN

Archant

The owners of the Railway Inn Framlingham have taken the opportunity during lockdown to refurbish the garden, snug, pool room and create an outdoor bar.

The renovation of the old pool room in The Railway Inn has now been completed. Picture: THE RAILWAY INNThe renovation of the old pool room in The Railway Inn has now been completed. Picture: THE RAILWAY INN

Owner Darren Springle and his partner Kezia Bayfield got to work while the pub was closed and are now pleased to see customer back using the new-look areas.

The Station Road pub was sold by Adnams in 2015 and taken on by Mr Springle in 2019.

The 34-year-old said he always had plans to refurbish the facilities and decided to seize the opportunity when lockdown closures hit.

“We are really happy with the work now it’s finished,” he said. “There hasn’t really been any work done to the property in over 70 years.

The snug at The Railway Inn Framlingham has been refurbished. Picture: THE RAILWAY INNThe snug at The Railway Inn Framlingham has been refurbished. Picture: THE RAILWAY INN

“The pool room where we used to host discos, games and events was just quite dark, tired and gloomy – the work has really made it light and airy.

“We’ve already had customers get in touch about booking it for birthdays and party events.”

You may also want to watch:

The pool room was historically used to fix up horses and carts in previous years and Mr Springle has kept some of the heritage in view with a brick feature wall.

The garden of The Railway Inn was also renovated during lockdown. Picture: THE RAILWAY INNThe garden of The Railway Inn was also renovated during lockdown. Picture: THE RAILWAY INN

Other classic features in the pub include open fires - popular with those enjoying their Sunday roast dinners.

As well as transforming the inside of the pub, the couple decided to renovate their indoor snug area, add in an outdoor bar and landscape the garden.

The new outdoor features such as decking and flower beds were enjoyed by customers as the works were completed for July 4 but the pool room has only just been finished.

“The works to renovate the pool room overran a little bit,” Mr Springle added. “However, it’s done just in time to get people indoors as the weather starts to turn and we’re really happy with it.”

Owner Darren Springle said he always wanted to renovate the Framlingham pub and lockdown was a good opportunity for it. Picture: THE RAILWAY INNOwner Darren Springle said he always wanted to renovate the Framlingham pub and lockdown was a good opportunity for it. Picture: THE RAILWAY INN

He said they have seen trade dip recently since the 10pm curfew and other new measures were introduced.

He added: “The rule of six and table service regulations have been frustrating and we have seen a drop in the number of customers coming out since then.

“Hopefully people keep coming in over the coming months.”

The team have worked hard to continue putting on Covid-secure events in line with regulations, including a silent disco, late night crazy hour and BBQs.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boy, 9, died after falling from lockers at high school, inquest hears

Great Baddow High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex leaders to ask government for tougher tier two lockdown restrictions

Essex County Council have called for tougher tier two Covid restrictions to combat the rise in infections (stock image). Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood charged with drink-driving

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been charged with drink-driving Picture: PAGEPIX

Where can you find Santa in Suffolk this Christmas?

Santa and Mrs Claus will be setting up home on the Middy, and meeting children on the balcony of their guard's van. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

Ipswich bus driver Goldie who was ‘best dad in the world’ dies aged 71

David Goldsmith, who was known as 'Goldie' after more than 30 years of working for Ipswich Buses, has sadly died at the age of 71. Picture: GOLDMSITH FAMILY