Beach huts destroyed by fire on windy seafront

Fire crews tackled a blaze at Frinton involving 12 beach huts

Twelve beach huts were destroyed in a blaze on a resort's seafront this afternoon.

12 beach huts on the seafront were destroyed

Firefighters worked hard in very windy weather conditions to get the fire under control and stop it spreading to any more of the seaside chalets at Frinton-on-Sea.

Three crews - from Frinton, Weeley, and Clacton - were called to the incident on the Esplanade just before 2pm.

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews confirmed that a total of 12 beach huts were completely alight."

Officers said the huts were "completely destroyed" and the crews managed to extinguish the fire by 3.40pm.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.