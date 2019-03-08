E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Beach huts destroyed by fire on windy seafront

PUBLISHED: 18:12 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:32 10 August 2019

Fire crews tackled a blaze at Frinton involving 12 beach huts Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Twelve beach huts were destroyed in a blaze on a resort's seafront this afternoon.

12 beach huts on the seafront were destroyed Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE12 beach huts on the seafront were destroyed Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Firefighters worked hard in very windy weather conditions to get the fire under control and stop it spreading to any more of the seaside chalets at Frinton-on-Sea.

Three crews - from Frinton, Weeley, and Clacton - were called to the incident on the Esplanade just before 2pm.

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews confirmed that a total of 12 beach huts were completely alight."

Officers said the huts were "completely destroyed" and the crews managed to extinguish the fire by 3.40pm.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

