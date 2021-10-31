Scout leader climbs Helvellyn after dropping seven stone in one year

Hayley Liddell, from Woodbridge, has dropped seven stone in 12 months thanks to Slimming World - Credit: Hayley Liddell

A Woodbridge woman has shared her lockdown weight loss story having shed seven stone in 12 months.

Hayley Liddell, 28, joined her local Slimming World group in Ipswich in November 2020 having put on weight during the pandemic.

She said: "When I first joined group I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now. I was convinced this would be 'just another diet'.

"My meals were ok but my snacking was out of control. I tried a number of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable - or both.

"I've tried calorie counting before and found I used all my calories on snack food and was left with nothing else!

"But food optimising was different; I could still include my favourite snacks but I made crucial changes and swapped to healthier versions.

"I still eat all my favourite meals, like chilli, I just prepare and cook them differently now - and they taste so much better. I never have to miss out and I don't have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat.

"Nothing is off-limits and that works well with my lifestyle.

"I have more energy now and as a Scout leader I need it to keep up with the children.

Hayley Liddell's impressive weight loss journey saw her lose seven stone in 12 months - Credit: Hayley Liddell

"I'm finding I am meeting people for the first time since lockdown and they are introducing themselves like we've never met; they don't recognise me."

And although Hayley was already an active person, losing weight has made walking and climbing even more possible.

She recently climbed England's third largest peak, Helvellyn, which she said "just wouldn't have been possible before my weight loss".

"We didn't go on holiday specifically to climb Helvellyn, but thought while we were there we should give mountain-climbing a go. And despite some moments about halfway up where I asked myself if I was really doing this, I'd definitely do some more - weather permitting."

Hayley credits Slimming World with her successful mountain climb - Credit: Hayley Liddell

She hasn't yet decided what her target weight is, but once she gets to it she knows it'll be maintainable.

She said: "I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World 12 months ago. I really hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know that there's a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way."