Fuel and vehicle batteries stolen from village compound

Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Fuel and two vehicle batteries were stolen after thieves forced their way into a locked compound on the outskirts of a village on the Suffolk/Essex border.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft, which happened some time between 5.30pm on Tuesday and 9.30am on Wednesday in Leavenheath.

Theives forced their way into a locked and gated compound in Cawley Road where they drained fuel from construction vehicles and stole two vehicle batteries.

Police are asking anyone with information, who saw anything suspicious, or who has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/19250/20.

Information can also reported via Suffolk police’s website here.

People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website here.