Published: 5:21 PM June 5, 2021

Michelle Doe with son Callum who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 - Credit: Doe family

A mum has raised hundreds of pounds in memory of her 15-year-old son, who tragically died after nearly two years battling a brain tumour.

It was Christmas Eve 2018 when Callum Doe fell ill and was blue lighted to hospital in Norwich from his home in Diss.

Scans showed an extremely aggressive brain tumour — a diffuse midline glioma — which has a zero percent survival rate.

Callum was just 15 when he passed away - Credit: Doe family

He was rushed to Addenbrookes Hospital on Christmas Day and underwent surgery on December 28, when he was given nine to 12 months to live with treatment, and just four without.

After 20 long months, the 15-year-old passed away at an East Anglia Children's Hospice The Nook in August 2020, surrounded by his closest family; mum Michelle, dad Ian and sister Abi.

R/L: Michelle with her son Callum, daughter Abi and husband Ian - Credit: Doe family

"He was always so incredibly helpful," Michelle said. "As soon as you started the washing up he'd be there with a tea towel to dry up, even when he could only use one hand after his seizures.

"He was a really good boy, never had any trouble and I can't think of any people who'd have much to say against him.

"He was so dignified until the end, all through his fight, and always had a smile on his face no matter what — so many people would comment on his smile."

Callum's parents never told him of his prognosis and he never asked, but was always a "complete trooper" when it came to radiotherapy or other treatments.

Though his funeral was limited to 30 guests due to lockdown, well over a hundred people lined the streets of Diss as Callum passed by, dressed in football shirts for the Norwich City fan.

Callum put on a lot of weight when he was ill because of the steroids used to treat his brain tumour - Credit: Doe family

Michelle, who grew up in Suffolk and went to college in Ipswich, decided to take on a fundraising challenge for EACH after seeing several other children suffer with the same condition as Callum — between 20 and 30 children are diagnosed with it each year.

She and friend Linny Whittleton, also from Suffolk, are walking and running from Land's End to John O'Groats over the course of one year.

The have raised £994 so far and Michelle has just 67 miles left to go — she's been ticking them off with a combination of runs and walks before work and at the weekends.

Michelle and friend Linny who is completing the Land's End to John O'Groats challenge for EACH with her - Credit: Michelle Doe

Click here to donate to Michelle and Linny's JustGiving page and here to track their progress.