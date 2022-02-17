News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Funeral held for baby girl discovered in waste at rubbish tip

Michael Steward

Published: 2:11 PM February 17, 2022
A funeral has been held for a newborn baby girl who was found dead at a recycling centre in Suffolk 21 months ago. 

The burial service for 'Baby S' - who was found at the Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market in May 2020 - took place this afternoon. 

The moving private service was held at the Millennium Cemetery in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich. 

Police were called to Sackers recycling centre on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after the body of the baby girl was discovered among waste material.

It is believed the baby was transported in one of two vehicles that collected commercial waste earlier in the day from 52 different locations in and around Ipswich

Despite a thorough investigation, which included scouring more than 11,000 hours of CCTV footage, detectives have not been able to identify the baby girl or her parents.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out in May of last year but the cause of death was not established. 

A year after the discovery, in May 2021, Suffolk police renewed their appeals for more information about the young girl and the circumstances around her death. 

The force said it had been working with DNA experts in order to uncover the identity of Baby S and urged anyone with information to come forward. 

A full inquest into the death of Baby S was originally opened in May 2020 and has been adjourned several times to allow for further investigation work to be carried out. 

The latest date given for the inquest is April 13. 

After the service, Detective Inspector Karl Nightingale, of Suffolk police, said: "Today we have laid this new-born baby girl to rest.

"Known only as Baby S at this time, we remain keen to establish the facts of what happened prior to her discovery on May 14, 2020.

"We have always kept an open mind of what led to her being placed into a bin. Time has moved on, but we remain unclear about this little girl's story.

"After nearly two years people's lives have changed. Very few may know the truth about this girl's story.

"Now is the time to come forward and share with us the details of her short life and give this little baby girl her proper name."

