Game of Thrones star Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie have applied for planning permission to modernise their Suffolk farmhouse.

The couple, who met and married after meeting on the set of the smash hit series, want to install oil tanks and a modern heating system at their Grade II* listed 15th century thatched home in a conservation area near Stowmarket.

They bought the estate in 2017 and have applied to Babergh District Council for listed building consent to install a new boiler, radiators and pipes in the house plus oil tanks in the garden.

They have also applied to address previously unauthorised repairs and other works to the timber frame of the house.

A report to the council said: "The existing boiler is not fit for purpose and is against current regulations.

"This is of greater concern given that...is an important listed building and also the areas of thatch in the event of a failure of the current boiler."

The tanks in the garden would replace one inside a roof space of a lean-to at the side of the house installed in recent years and before the couple bought the property.

In the report, heritage officer Dr Jonathan Duck said the plans are acceptable in principle.

The farmhouse sits on an 8.2 acre estate whose features include a moat and original farm buildings.

The couple bought it on the recommendation of another Suffolk superstar - Ed Sheeran

The Framlingham-born singer is a friend of Kit's and persuaded the actor, who grew up in Worcestershire, to relocate to the county.

In a BBC interview earlier this year he said: "I was looking all over for a place. I looked in many different areas of the country. I was actually looking in Norfolk and then I kept driving through Suffolk and thinking, 'I really quite like this county'.

"So I found my own little spot in the county of Suffolk and I'm now a Suffolk boy. I love it. It is really special to me."

The actor shot to global fame as the warrior Jon Snow in HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, which ran for eight series.

Rose also starred in the drama, as warrior woman Ygritte. Her other credits include Downton Abbey and Luther.