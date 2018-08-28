Partly Cloudy

Fresh look at town’s new £9m retail park

PUBLISHED: 09:39 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 30 January 2019

Gateway Retail Park will open in Lowestoft later this year. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

Gateway Retail Park will open in Lowestoft later this year. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

Archant

The latest CGI artist’s impression of a new £9m retail park is providing expectant shoppers with a more detailed glimpse at the much awaited project.

The former Zephyr Cams factory site in Tower Road, Lowestoft, is currently being transformed into a multi-million pound retail park.

It will cost £9.3m and is expected to open in the coming months, once necessary roadworks have been completed.

The latest image shows clearly the new lay out of the site, which will feature a drive-thru Costa, Aldi, Card Factory, Greggs and Subway.

Last week The Range put an end to speculation it would be pulling out of the project - much to the delight of fans of the home, leisure and garden retailer.

A spokesman for The Range said: “I can confirm that we are hoping to open a new store in Lowestoft later in the year. This will be part of the Gateway scheme.”

