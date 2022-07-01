GALLERY: Spectacular GeeWizz Midsummer Party raises £137k for good causes

Gallery

Gina Long, GeeWizz founder, and Guy Nicholls, who hosted the event in Brightwell and whose Tru7 Group was one of the main event sponsors - Credit: Andy Abbott

Nearly 500 guests enjoyed a spectacular party in Suffolk which raised a staggering £137,893.

The GeeWizz charity’s Midsummer Night’s Party was held at the Brightwell Hall Farm home of GeeWizz supporters and ambassadors, Guy and Julie Nicholls.

The marquee hosted around 500 people, with Milsoms providing the catering for the event. - Credit: Andy Abbott

A champagne reception was followed by a dinner inside a huge marquee, charity auction and then a performance from the RPJ Band, led by Rick Parfitt Jnr.

Rick Parfitt Jr performing at the GeeWizz Charity Midsummer Night's Party at Brightwell Hall Farm - Credit: Andy Abbott

The charity's CEO, Aileen Belsberg, said the event had "surpassed our expectations".

She said: "Our sponsors, event partners and auction donors all generously supported the fundraising evening above and beyond what we could have wished for.

"The energy and generosity in the room was tangible, all there to help local lives. I am truly grateful for the support by all involved, because of their kindness we can now fund four much-needed projects and equipment."

Aileen Belsberg, CEO of GeeWizz, welcomes guests to the event - Credit: Phil Morley

The funds raised will be used to support children and young adults across Suffolk, who are learning disabled or neurodivergent, have a life-limiting illness or cancer, as well as supporting Sarcoma Cancer research and many capital projects.

Projects to be supported include providing specialist sports frames for Coplestonians FC Frame Football Team; continuing their work with Suffolk Lawn Tennis Association to provide all-inclusive tennis programmes; and support for the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal Non-Verbal Youth Theatre Programme for SEND children and young adults.

The huge marquee was decked out in lighting and housed around 500 guests - Credit: Phil Morley

The stunning setting, with the marquee set up at Guy and Julie Nicholls’ Brightwell Hall Farm - Credit: Edward Harvey, EFBH Films

The evening saw a successful Golden Ticket draw with a staycation and spa weekend donated by Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

Auction prizes included a SMART Garden Office; an invitation from Rolls Royce to attend the Salon Prive 2022; a VIP festival experience at Defected Croatia; a sculpture from internationally acclaimed sculptor Shaun Brosnan; a private dining experience with Pascal Canevet at Maison Bleue; and a VIP JCB Factory Tour.

Event sponsors included joint main sponsors Tru7 Group and Abbeygate Wealth Management, supported by ChassisCab DAF, Krazy Horse, SMART Garden Offices, TruckEast and Whip Street Motors.

Guy Nicholls, of Tru7 Group, said: "We are proud as a Suffolk family, Suffolk business and a Suffolk employer to be supporting a Suffolk charity, helping change local lives.”

Becky Stott, James Stott, from Abbeygate Wealth Management, and Margaret Horsman - Credit: Andy Abbott

James Stott, of Abbeygate Wealth Management, added they were "extremely proud" to be associated with GeeWizz.

The Midsummer Party was catered by Milsoms, with the meat for the evening was provided by Clark & Son, with all the potatoes coming from Hall Farm, Fornham St Martin. Greene King provided all the wine and beer for the evening.

The Great Event Company, Dreamwave Events, TDC Cordless Lighting, Coastline Graphics, EFBH Films, Fornham Business Court, St Edmundsbury Wealth Management, Sun Skips, and Windmills Florist, all helped create the party setting.

Gina Long, Aileen Belsberg, Ellie Piercy and Katie Ewan from GeeWizz - Credit: Phil Morley

Rick Parfitt Jr performed a set after the auction - Credit: Phil Morley

Edward Crichton was master of ceremonies for the auction, which raised more than £100,000 - Credit: Andy Abbott

