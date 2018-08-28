Ghosthunter visits haunted Suffolk airfield
PUBLISHED: 10:49 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 30 January 2019
Archant
A television ghosthunter hosted a workshop at a former RAF station in Suffolk to unearth the paranormal goings on at the haunted airfield.
Barri Ghai, star of UKTV’s Help! My House is Haunted, hosted the workshop at Rougham Airfield, near Bury St Edmunds, which has experienced its fair share of strange happenings and ghost sightings over the years.
Sightings of lost airmen at the airbase, originally known as RAF Bury St Edmunds, have been reported many times.
Mr Ghai, who is a professional paranormal investigator, founded the Ghostfinder Paranormal Society in early 2006 with the intention of helping more people understand and find answers to the paranormal.
The workshop included an overview of paranormal investigation theory, facts, answers, evidence and techniques.
All attendees also received a signed certificate of completion after taking part in their own mini paranormal investigation at the haunted airfield with Mr Ghai and members of the Ghostfinder Paranormal Society.