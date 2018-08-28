Video

Ghosthunter visits haunted Suffolk airfield

Barri Ghai at Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

A television ghosthunter hosted a workshop at a former RAF station in Suffolk to unearth the paranormal goings on at the haunted airfield.

Barri Ghai, star of UKTV’s Help! My House is Haunted, hosted the workshop at Rougham Airfield, near Bury St Edmunds, which has experienced its fair share of strange happenings and ghost sightings over the years.

Sightings of lost airmen at the airbase, originally known as RAF Bury St Edmunds, have been reported many times.

Mr Ghai, who is a professional paranormal investigator, founded the Ghostfinder Paranormal Society in early 2006 with the intention of helping more people understand and find answers to the paranormal.

The workshop included an overview of paranormal investigation theory, facts, answers, evidence and techniques.

The workshop took place at Rougham Airfield Picture: RACHEL EDGE The workshop took place at Rougham Airfield Picture: RACHEL EDGE

All attendees also received a signed certificate of completion after taking part in their own mini paranormal investigation at the haunted airfield with Mr Ghai and members of the Ghostfinder Paranormal Society.

Attendees of the workshop at Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Attendees of the workshop at Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE