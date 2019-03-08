'Vicious attack' leaves woman with fractured skull - just hours after knifepoint robbery

An MP has vowed to raise the issue of violent crime with the Home Secretary after two "appalling" attacks happened within hours of each other in Clacton.

In the space of four hours, a woman in her 30s was stamped on - leaving her with a fractured skull - and a man was robbed at knifepoint outside a town centre bank.

Despite them happening just a street away from each other, police are not linking the two attacks - the first of which saw a man approached and robbed by three men in Station Road, outside the Natwest bank, at around 10.45pm on Wednesday.

Less than four hours later, a woman in her 30s was seriously injured after being attacked by two men and a woman outside an address in The Grove at around 2.30am on Thursday.

Mr Watling expressed his anger at the attacks, and said: "I am absolutely appalled by these awful offences. They are examples of the pandemic of violent crime which are plaguing the streets of the country at the moment. Most people should not be frightened by these crimes.

"Believe me, I will be taking my concerns to the Home Secretary."

Detectives investigating the attacks want to hear from people who may have seen what happened.

One of the suspects in the first attack at the bank is described as a slim, bald, white man in his 40s - who police believe was wearing a dirty grey tracksuit. Another man was described as white and wearing dark clothing. The victim was not seriously hurt in the attack, officers said.

Detective Sergeant Phil Terry, from Clacton CID, said of the second incident: "This was a really vicious attack which has left the victim with a really serious injury.

"We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time who will have seen what happened I need them to contact my team."

Paul Honeywood, county councillor for Clacton, was shocked to hear the news.

"I am shocked to hear that these two incidents have happened to close together in Clacton," he said.

"The council have been given extra funding for a new town centre enforcement officers, who won't deal with this type of awful crime directly, but will free up the police to be able to tackle this crime head on.

"All you need to do is watch the news and you'll see that this isn't unique to Clacton and I do not think that it is the worst place in the country. But, it is something we need to tackle."

To help police, call 101 quoting incident 171 of July 11 for the first attack, and 1446 of July 10 for the robbery.