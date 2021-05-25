Published: 2:32 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 2:54 PM May 25, 2021

The owner of a new business launched online during lockdown believes there could be resurgence in high street shopping as she prepares to open the Gladys and George boutique.

Gladys and George, which is owned by Sarah Weston and is named after her grandparents, will be opening in Mildenhall high street on Thursday, May 27, selling women's and children's clothing and accessories.

Mrs Weston said: "We started the business online on the first day of the second lockdown in November and it was pretty apparent with the online sales and customer feedback that we wanted to find a shop pretty soon."

She decided to stay close to home and open in Mildenhall as she believes people are keen to shop local.

"I used to go to Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge for my shopping but during the lockdown I discovered the local butcher and I think people have found their local restaurant where they have been getting their takeaways from, and I think people want to support local independent businesses.

"With the pandemic it is even more important to support local businesses. I feel like the high street is going to boom again."

Sarah Weston will be opening the doors of Gladys and George later this week - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mrs Weston added: "I am really excited because I have lived in this area all my life and I just feel I want to offer the people I know something different.

"I could have set up in Bury St Edmunds but I want to offer something new to Mildenhall and I am positive that it is going to be good for the town.

Sarah Weston believes it is important for people to keep supporting local businesses - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It is named after my grandparents so it is a nice littler tribute to them as well."

Gladys and George boutique specialises in women and children's fashion, accessories and gifts - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The grand opening of the new boutique will take place over three days, running from May 27 to 29, because of current restrictions Mrs Weston wants her customers to enjoy looking around her new shop and not feel rushed.

"We have decided to spread the opening over three days because we are a small boutique and can only have a certain amount of people inside with the current restrictions," Mrs Weston explained.

"So we thought why not spread it over three days and hopefully people can come in and have a good look and not feel rushed."