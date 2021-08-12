Burst pipe could leave villagers near Sudbury without water for hours

Published: 8:22 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 9:11 AM August 12, 2021

A burst water main in Glemsford, near Sudbury, has left the some residents with no water - Credit: Archant

Some villagers could be left without water for hours as engineers try to fix a burst pipe.

The problem in Glemsford, near Sudbury, was first reported to Anglian Water at about 5.30am today.

Engineers are currently at the scene trying to fix the problem, which has caused some people to lose their water supply completely.

Others are only able to get very little water.

"We've identified a burst water main that we are working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible," Anglian Water said to customers in a statement.

"Supplies should be restored by midday today but we'll update this message if anything changes.

"Again, we are really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

Anglian Water also advised people whose water is cloudy or discoloured when it returns to run their tap for a few minutes, after which it should clear.



