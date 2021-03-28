Dog rescue centre saved from closure thanks to flood of support following appeal

Published: 8:30 PM March 28, 2021

The Canine Welfare Rescue Centre has been overwhelmed by the generosity of supporters following a public appeal for help - Credit: Canine Welfare Rescue Centre

An animal shelter has praised the generosity of supporters for saving it from the brink of closure due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

Earlier this month, the Canine Welfare Rescue Centre revealed it faced possible closure after 30 years of charitable service near Wickham Market.

But a plea for support saw the community rally to ensure the centre could continue accommodating dogs in the face of cost pressures brought about by the pandemic, during which a number of calls were made from owners asking for help rehoming their dogs due to financial difficulties.

Emma White, who works at the centre, based alongside the Pampered Pets Hotel, in Glevering, said reasons had included owners no longer being able to afford to have their dogs seen by a vet due to reductions in their income.

Emma White with former resident Maverick the Dalmatian - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

As a result, the centre's bills increased, leaving it struggling to keep up with overheads.

But just two weeks later, following an appeal online and in print, Emma and the team are able to report better news.

"The kindness shown by the public has been amazing, and we are pleased to announce that we can now continue to care for and rehome the dogs needing our help," she said.

Emma White with Ted, an eight month old Shar Pei puppy, who needs a 'face lift' to correct the problem of too much skin rolling over his eyes. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

‘’A huge and heartfelt thank you to all of those who saw our appeal for help. Many of you have contacted us by telephone, email and letter offering your support.

"We have received an outstanding total of £5,860 from public donations.

"We would also like to thank Apryl Eley, who has raised an additional £1,500 through her Kiss Karaoke and Kiss dress hire shop, making a grand total of £7,360."

In response to the appeal also being published by this newspaper, Rocky, the 10-year-old Dachshund, found a new home.

Three-year-old black and white terrier cross, Jasmine, also has a new home.

"We hope to continue to find loving homes for the many rescue dogs crossing our threshold every day here at Canine Welfare," said Emma.

"Without the help of the wonderful donations from the public we could not continue to do this. Thank you for your ongoing kindness and support.’’

To contact the centre about adopting a dog or making a donation, call 01728 747760 or 07823 772994 or email caninewelfarerescue@gmail.com.

For more, visit pampered pets or search for Canine Welfare Rescue on Facebook.