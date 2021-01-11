News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Primary school receives go-ahead for new sports pitch

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM January 11, 2021   
Gorseland Primary School, Ipswich.

Gorseland Primary School in Martlesham is set to build a new multi-use sports pitch - Credit: Archant

A Martlesham primary school has received the green light to construct a multi-use sports pitch on its grounds.

Gorseland Primary School, in Deben Avenue, Martlesham Heath, submitted proposals for the facility to East Suffolk Council in October last year.

The school said the area planned for the games area gets muddy in the winter and cannot be used due to an uneven surface, which could cause injuries.

The proposed facility would be floodlit and measure 36.6m by 22m.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said the pitch would be available for use by the community while allowing the school to "enhance" its PE curriculum.

The documents added: "We have identified a grass area that currently is unsuitable for use due to an uneven surface that could cause injury to children.

"A full sized netball and tennis facility will provide our children with a much needed all-year round sports facility which will benefit their health and wellbeing and allow use by the wider community."

East Suffolk planners gave the scheme the go-ahead last week.

