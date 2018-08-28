Sunshine and Showers

‘We’re delighted’ – Stowmarket museum receives £150k grant for new Heritage Farm

PUBLISHED: 11:11 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:11 09 November 2018

The farm will feature a range of animals for all the family to enjoy Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFE

MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFE

The Museum of East Anglian Life has been awarded a huge government grant to build a brand new farm on site – complete with a host of key East Anglian breeds.

The Heritage Farm is due to open in April 2019 Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFEThe Heritage Farm is due to open in April 2019 Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFE

The team has received a sum of £158,610 from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) to put towards their Heritage Farm project.

The money will fund a new attraction at the site, complete with new heritage displays, an animal handling and learning area for visitors, and better conditions for collections.

New paths will also make the site more accessible for all visitors.

The Heritage Farm is due to open in April 2019 – and will play host to a number of East Anglian breeds.

Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWNMuseum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN

The museum’s director, Jenny Cousins, said: “We are delighted to have received this support. Together with a grant from Viridor and the money that the public have given, we will be able to create a new and exciting attraction at the museum.

“There will be hands-on activities available in all weathers and much better conditions for our collection. We’re really excited about the project.”

The grant has been awarded by the Rural Payments Agency as part of its Rural Development Programme for England. The programme seeks to support the development of tourism and recreational infrastructure, to create jobs and growth in the rural economy.

