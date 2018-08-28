Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk councillors welcome review into council tax loophole

PUBLISHED: 16:14 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:14 09 November 2018

David Beavan on Southwold seafront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Beavan on Southwold seafront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Proposals by the government to attempt to close a loophole which has allowed thousands of second-home owners to avoid paying council tax have been welcomed by Suffolk local politicians.

The Department for Local Government has launched a review of a business rates loophole which has allowed the owners of some second homes to register as businesses, claiming their property is available for “holiday accommodation” for part of the year.

That means they have to pay business rates, on which they can get small business rate relief, rather than Council Tax – meaning local authorities can lose hundreds of thousands of pounds.

In Southwold, where 60% of the properties are second homes, this was a hot topic during a by-election in the summer which saw Liberal Democrat David Beavan elected to Waveney Council.

He has campaigned for a long time to close the loophole – and welcomed the government announcement. He said: “There is a real problem with the number of second homes in the area – there are more second homes in Southwold than anywhere else.

“I am glad the government is looking at this. It should have been reviewed years ago. I have nothing against people who live here much of the time or those who run real holiday lets – they bring a lot of money into the area.

“But too many second homes are just left empty for almost all the year and do nothing except push up property prices.”

Mr Beavan said the average house in Southwold now cost 20 times the average salary – making it totally unaffordable for most people.

Waveney council’s Conservative leader Mark Bee also welcomed the government announcement: “The extra money this would bring in isn’t that significant for us, but it is a loophole that should be closed and I am pleased that the government is looking to see what they can do about this.”

Local Government Minister Rishi Sunak MP said: “We’re aware of concerns that the current arrangements for valuing second homes for business rates and claiming relief do not provide strong enough protections against abuse.”

The government consultation runs until January 16 and people can have their say by visiting the Department’s website.

Topic Tags:

Body found on Kessingland beach

16:30 Greta Levy
Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

The body of a man has been discovered at Kessingland beach.

Suffolk councillors welcome review into council tax loophole

16:14 Paul Geater
David Beavan on Southwold seafront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Proposals by the government to attempt to close a loophole which has allowed thousands of second-home owners to avoid paying council tax have been welcomed by Suffolk local politicians.

Thieves steal jewellery after smashing into Suffolk home

14:34 Dominic Moffitt
Police are appealing for witnesses after a house in Bury was burgaled Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars took a safe after breaking into a home through a patio window.

Video Tom Odell ‘sending his love’ to charity ballroom dancers

14:17 Suzanne Day
Tom Odell at Thetford Forest, July 2015. Photo Andrew Whitton

Solo star Tom Odell has sent a message of support to a Suffolk hospice as they host their very own Strictly Come Dancing contest.

Police called to crash outside primary school

13:39 Dominic Moffitt
School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash outside a primary school in Suffolk.

Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

13:27 Dominic Moffitt
The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 50s suffered a broken pelvis in a suspected hit and run crash, police believe.

Pigeon cull at Ipswich Waterfront for ‘public safety reasons’

13:26 Dominic Moffitt
Pigeons and other wild birds can be killed to protect the public Picture: ARCHANT

A cull of pigeons is to be carried out on Ipswich Waterfront for public safety reasons.

Most read

Updated Man tragically dies as air ambulance called to Christchurch Park

The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Police called to crash outside primary school

School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24