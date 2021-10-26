Bag of grass seed sells for £1,000 at auction

Published: 3:50 PM October 26, 2021

Martin Welham paid £1,000 for a bag of grass seed during a charity auction in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Barenbrug

A 20kg bag of grass seed has been sold for £1,000 at a recent charity auction in Bury St Edmunds.

The bag of seed was purchased by Martin Welham, boss of Welham Surfacing, as part of a charity match between Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club and the Professional Cricketers' Association England legends team this summer.

The PCA England legends team with Bury St Edmunds cricket club at the charity match - Credit: David Barker

The bag of seed was auctioned off by former England cricketer Ed Giddins at a sit-down lunch held before the match.

The winning bid of £1,000 was 10 times the bag's normal price, with the whole day raising £22,000 for the cricket club and the NHS.

The day was organised by David Barker MBE, President of Bury St Edmunds CC, a well-known Suffolk farmer who received an MBE in recognition of his outstanding contribution to conservation.

Bury St Edmunds CC won the charity match with just two balls remaining.