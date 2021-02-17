Have you spotted the mysterious Great Blakenham dinosaur?

Video

Published: 4:30 PM February 17, 2021

A prehistoric predator has been prowling the streets of Great Blakenham and Claydon, but most residents have been doubled over laughing rather than running away screaming.

The T-rex was let loose after Christmas time and a representative for the dinosaur has confirmed the blow-up outfit was a present over the holidays.

It made an appearance on Shrove Tuesday, flipping pancakes as it ran around the houses, and was seen slipping about in the snow during the Beast from the East 2 last week.

Appearances have been made at local shops, restaurants and housing estates, with requests pouring in for special visits.

The Great Blakenham dinosaur's representative, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said: "On Christmas day the dinosaur ran out onto the street and got seen by a few people.

"It just went from there and people ended up posting about it all over social media, now people come out to see it go past and it's been such a lovely response.

"It's just cheered everyone up so much."

The dinosaur is not raising money for charity, as many have assumed, but might be doing something special for the upcoming Comic Relief.

