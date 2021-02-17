News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Have you spotted the mysterious Great Blakenham dinosaur?

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:30 PM February 17, 2021   
The Great Blakenham dinosaur out on the hunt

The Great Blakenham dinosaur out on the hunt - Credit: Melanie Pirie

A prehistoric predator has been prowling the streets of Great Blakenham and Claydon, but most residents have been doubled over laughing rather than running away screaming.

The T-rex was let loose after Christmas time and a representative for the dinosaur has confirmed the blow-up outfit was a present over the holidays.

It made an appearance on Shrove Tuesday, flipping pancakes as it ran around the houses, and was seen slipping about in the snow during the Beast from the East 2 last week.

The Great Blakenham dinosaur out on the hunt

The Great Blakenham dinosaur out on the hunt - Credit: Melanie Pirie

The Great Blakenham dinosaur out on the hunt in the local shop

The Great Blakenham dinosaur out on the hunt in the local shop - Credit: Melanie Pirie

Appearances have been made at local shops, restaurants and housing estates, with requests pouring in for special visits.

The Great Blakenham dinosaur's representative, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said: "On Christmas day the dinosaur ran out onto the street and got seen by a few people.

"It just went from there and people ended up posting about it all over social media, now people come out to see it go past and it's been such a lovely response.

The Great Blakenham dinosaur with a local

The Great Blakenham dinosaur with a local - Credit: Melanie Pirie

The Great Blakenham dinosaur flipping pancakes on Shrove Tuesday

The Great Blakenham dinosaur flipping pancakes on Shrove Tuesday - Credit: Melanie Pirie

"It's just cheered everyone up so much."

The dinosaur is not raising money for charity, as many have assumed, but might be doing something special for the upcoming Comic Relief.

Is there someone in your community doing something like this to bring joy during lockdown? If so we want to celebrate them. Send your story ideas to eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk

