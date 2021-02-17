Video
Have you spotted the mysterious Great Blakenham dinosaur?
- Credit: Melanie Pirie
A prehistoric predator has been prowling the streets of Great Blakenham and Claydon, but most residents have been doubled over laughing rather than running away screaming.
The T-rex was let loose after Christmas time and a representative for the dinosaur has confirmed the blow-up outfit was a present over the holidays.
It made an appearance on Shrove Tuesday, flipping pancakes as it ran around the houses, and was seen slipping about in the snow during the Beast from the East 2 last week.
Appearances have been made at local shops, restaurants and housing estates, with requests pouring in for special visits.
The Great Blakenham dinosaur's representative, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said: "On Christmas day the dinosaur ran out onto the street and got seen by a few people.
"It just went from there and people ended up posting about it all over social media, now people come out to see it go past and it's been such a lovely response.
"It's just cheered everyone up so much."
Most Read
- 1 'I'm not going to be the only one to blame' - Lambert after Northampton draw
- 2 Surge testing for South African Covid variant deployed on Suffolk/Norfolk border
- 3 Jackson and Nolan exiled from Ipswich Town first-team and training with Under 23s
- 4 A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash
- 5 Human skull found by child on beach
- 6 Explained - who is included in new shielding list
- 7 Woman in her 20s dies after A14 collision
- 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Northampton Town
- 9 Matchday Recap: Blues held at home by Northampton
- 10 Watch: Referee Drysdale squares up to Town midfielder Judge
The dinosaur is not raising money for charity, as many have assumed, but might be doing something special for the upcoming Comic Relief.
Is there someone in your community doing something like this to bring joy during lockdown? If so we want to celebrate them. Send your story ideas to eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk