Great Blakenham to Bristol - 12-year-old completes 230-mile cycle challenge
- Credit: Jamie Yates
A 12-year-old and her dad have cycled a whopping 230 miles across the country from Suffolk to Bristol.
Lovisa Yates and her dad Jamie cycled from their home in Great Blakenham to the Shelter HQ in Bristol over four days.
This is the third big challenge that Lovisa has done by bike, with the first coming when she was just nine years old when she cycled from Great Blakenham to the Shelter in Norwich, creating the hashtag #home2shelter.
The next was when she cycled from her home to London, with her destination being the main national Shelter office, a total of 100 miles.
The 12-year-old is raising money for Shelter, a homeless and housing charity.
Lovisa said: "The reason I want to keep doing these challenges is because I feel very lucky to have a home and whenever I go around town, I always see all these sleeping bags around and I always think it is really sad and I just wonder how people get into that position."
Over the 230 miles, they entertained each other by singing, and telling jokes to one another, as they didn't want the battery to run out on their phone as they were using the GPS on it.
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon in place after teenage girl sexually assaulted
- 2 Trying the food at one of Suffolk's most-anticipated new restaurants
- 3 Town target Hirst not in Foxes' pre-season training camp squad
- 4 Man and woman in their 80s seriously injured after crash in mid Suffolk
- 5 Barnsley closing in on ex-Town striker Norwood
- 6 Air raid shelter afternoon teas offered at Suffolk tearoom
- 7 A12 southbound near Ipswich closed after motorcycle crash
- 8 Historic former mid Suffolk railway station given new lease of life
- 9 WATCH: On-lookers 'fascinated' as shark swims along River Stour
- 10 Former Suffolk police sergeant and stepson to launch new tattoo studio
Lovisa said: "What keeps me going through these challenges is lunch, snack stops, ice cream stops and definitely the shade."
Cycling during the high temperatures the country has recently experienced, both say that the heat was the hardest challenge they faced on their travels.
Lovisa said: "The heat was painful. Quite a lot of the time it was small country lanes so the hedges wouldn't be tall enough to provide shade, but would be tall enough to block off wind and breeze."
Jamie said: "One day we were cycling and it was high up, so there was barely any trees for shade, that was the toughest day for me."
Understandably after a journey like that, both Lovisa and Jamie were aching, with Jamie saying his hands really hurt and Lovisa her legs.
Lovisa has a challenge of reaching £3,500, and to donate to help her reach the goal and raise money for Shelter, donate here.