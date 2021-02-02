Gallery
Park totally submerged under lake of water as floods get worse
- Credit: Chloe Kearney
A Great Cornard park has been left submerged in water after weeks of flooding - with a resident living nearby fearing her home could be swamped next as water levels rise.
Chloe Kearney moved to the area in October with her fiancé and their two daughters.
She is now watching fearfully out of her windows as the park next to the rugby club, off Blackhouse Lane, gets more flooded with passing every day.
The waters are creeping close to her back gate and she fears it may reach the property if something isn't done.
"It's a nightmare and all my kids want to do is go play in it," she said.
"I am washing every item every day and I just think of all the dog walkers and families who can't use the park any more.
"Even though the rain has stopped, the water is rising every day and I'm worried because there's more rain expected later this week. Who knows what will happen then?"
She has reported the flood to the Environment Agency, as neighbours have never seen the park affected so badly.